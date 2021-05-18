Heat building in, humidity climbing soon

We will add a few more degrees onto the high temperatures Wednesday and start watching the dew points slowly rise. Dew points reach levels where it feels more humid later this week:

TONIGHT

Another comfortably cool night ahead. Skies will be mainly clear and starry overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 50s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Beginning Wednesday, we will have to start keeping an eye on conditions during the afternoons into the early evenings. Wednesday starts off mostly sunny and comfortable. The mostly sunny skies continue through the morning and take temperatures up to near 80° by noon. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower to near mid-80s, and we will start seeing those clouds bubbling up. The risk is low but not zero for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up as the temperatures warm. If a shower can develop, it is looking more like late-afternoon/early evening. As the sun sets, the chance for any isolated rain or t-storms will fade quickly, with clearing skies into the evening.

Wednesday night will be comfortable but not as cool as the previous few nights. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly clear.

THURSDAY

You’ll start noticing the humidity a bit more on Thursday. We start the day with lots of sun. Expect temperatures reaching the 80° mark by as early as late morning. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with scattered clouds around the area. Dew points will rise into the 60s Thursday and that means you may start feeling that stickiness to the air through the day. We will have to monitor for a few stray showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through the early evening. A washout isn’t expected but any areas of showers that can develop may hover over the same area and put down some locally heavy rain in a short amount of time. Any showers or storms that develop will fade as the sunsets.

Overnight lows continue trending warmer Thursday, only falling to around 60°. Thursday night is looking dry with partly to mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

It will continue feeling more and more humid through the week with dew points reaching the upper 60s by the weekend. Rain chances remain low Friday, but not completely out of the question. There is a slightly better chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Saturday & Sunday with much more humid conditions likely. The best chance for spotty rain and storms in the forecast period is currently looking like Monday.

