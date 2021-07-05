Heat and humidity sticking around for your Tuesday

We could see a spotty thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible by morning…LOW: 70
— Mostly sunny, warm, humid, and an isolated thunderstorm possible Tuesday…HIGH: 90
— Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 87
— Thunderstorms likely Thursday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 81
— Chance for thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 79
— Chance for thunderstorms Saturday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 78
— Chance for more storms Sunday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 80
— Chance for showers or storms next Monday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 83