Heat and humidity continues, watching for more storms and downpours Thursday

TONIGHT

Rain fades this evening with only a slim chance for an additional overnight shower. The clouds will also break up a bit into tonight. Pockets of fog are possible again overnight into daybreak Thursday. It will be very humid with lows around 70°.

THURSDAY

We begin the day with scattered clouds and pockets of fog are possible. A stray morning shower or thunderstorm is possible. Sunshine through the day will lead to a fast rise in temperatures. Highs jump back to around 90°. Thursday will remain humid and the high dew points combined with the heat will lead to potential heat indices, the “feels-like” temperature, in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances do look slightly lower Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday; however, some isolated afternoon and evening downpours and thunderstorms are possible. Any storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70°.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with scattered clouds and a chance for a few isolated showers or storms. The better risk for spotty rain and storms will be for the afternoon and evening. Any storms may produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding is possible. It will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices as high as the mid-90s possible.

The risk for rain and storms will linger into the early evening. Impacts to kickoffs for high school football games are possible with a chance for storms in the area. Rain chances fade after sunset with only a low chance for a stray overnight shower or storm. Lows Friday night fall to around 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Both days this weekend have a risk for some hit-and-miss rain and storms. Neither day looks like a washout and each will have a little bit of sun. That said, any storms that do develop have the potential to produce torrential rainfall. A cold front arrives Monday and will bring more widespread showers, storms and cloud coverage. One thing we will be monitoring next week will be a potential landfalling tropical system along the Gulf coast. Data coming in tonight suggests a tropical system impacting the Gulf coast late this weekend and moving northward early in the week. The presence of this system may slow the exit of the cold front that arrives Monday, keeping rain in the forecast. I have already had to add rain to the forecast Tuesday due to the slower passage of Monday’s cold front. Rain chances may have to be extended further into next week depending on the track, strength of the tropical system, and speed at which it moves inland.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.