After a weekend with comfortable conditions and near-average temperatures, we will see the heat and humidity build over the next several days, with some of the hottest air of the season moving into the area by the middle of the week.

How high will temperatures climb in Youngstown over the next week?

As we head throughout the next several days, there will be several chances for Youngstown to hit 90°. Our best chance to reach the 90° mark will come during the middle and the end of the work week when temperatures are forecasted to climb into the low to possibly mid-90s.

Forecasted high temperatures over the next 5 days.

Looking beyond the next five days, it is looking like the heat will back off, and temperatures will be closer to or just below average as we head toward the end of July and the start of August.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook shows our area having a higher probability of seeing below-average temperatures. Our average high for this time of year is right around 83°.

How many 90° days has Youngstown recorded so far this year?

Back in 2022, Youngstown hit the 90° mark 10 times. On average, Youngstown reaches the 90° mark around seven times each year.

While Youngstown has been close to reaching this temperature multiple times, we have only officially hit it on June 2, when the high temperature for Youngstown was 90°.