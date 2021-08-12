HEAT ADVISORY with storms into the afternoon and evening

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE VALLEY TODAY. Heat indices will be around 100°. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks on the job today.

Temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning. Humid with hazy sunshine and chance for isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Better risk for widespread thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts the primary threat. Downpours possible with localized flash flooding.

High today in the low to mid 90s.



ISOLATED STORMS LATE NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT

Scattered showers possible overnight and into Daybreak Friday. Low around 70° and humid.



NOT AS HOT FRIDAY, STORM RISK CONTINUES

Showers and thunderstorms Friday off and on, with a high in the low to mid 80s.

Some storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts the primary threat. Downpours possible with localized flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms into Friday evening. Low in the low to mid 60s.



COOLER AND LESS HUMID THIS WEEKEND

Early morning shower chance Saturday, mainly before 9 a.m. Becoming sunny after morning clouds.

Much cooler and less humid. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Clear and cool Saturday night. Low in the mid 50s.

Mostly sunny Sunday. High in the upper 70s.

Partly cloudy and low in the upper 50s Sunday night.



SEASONAL TEMPS AND MAINLY DRY FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Sunshine and clouds Monday, high in the lower 80s.

Lower 60s and mainly clear Monday night.

Low to mid 80s Tuesday and sunshine.

Mid 60s and partly cloudy skies Tuesday night.

Low 80s Wednesday and partly sunny. Slight shower chance.

Mid 60s and cloudy Wednesday night and a slight shower chance.

Mid 80s next Thursday and partly sunny. Slight shower chance.