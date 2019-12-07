Headed out this weekend? Here’s what you need to plan for and an update on when rain from our next storm arrives

Your weekend outlook includes some sun and a warm-up. The warm-up carries over for the start of the workweek but doesn't last -- Here's your Friday night forecast update:

TONIGHT

Clouds start to thin out again tonight. Through the evening and early tonight, a stray sprinkle or flurry is possible. It will be a chilly night with lows dipping to the middle to lower 20s.

SATURDAY

Highs pressure builds in for the start of the weekend. This brings a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds to the area. The high for the day will be in the middle to upper 30s. Look for a few patchy clouds Saturday night. Temperatures slip back into the upper 20s for overnight lows.

SUNDAY

We start a warming trend Sunday that carries over into the start of the workweek. While we may get a little bit of sunshine for the morning, clouds will be building back in through the afternoon. Skies will turn overcast by evening. Daytime highs jump to the mid to upper 40s. The warmer temps continue Sunday night with overcast skies and lows in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next storm system arrives Monday morning. We will have plenty of wet weather for the start of the workweek as temperatures continue to climb by a few more degrees through the afternoon. Don’t get used to warmer temperatures. A rapid temperature drop begins Tuesday morning on what is shaping up to be a blustery day for the Valley. The back side of the early-week storm system will bring much colder weather mid-week.

