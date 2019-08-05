Hazy with an afternoon storm chance Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy this morning with patchy fog. We’re in the mid 60’s. Warm today with mostly sunny skies this morning. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s into the afternoon. We have a chance (40%) for some isolated afternoon showers or storms. Warm and muggy tonight. Chance for an isolated shower or storm until late evening. Mostly to partly cloudy skies and a low in the upper 60’s.

STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers or storms for Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 80’s. Scattered showers and storms likely for Tuesday night, with a low in the mid 60’s. A storm system continues to slowly move through the Great Lakes Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Wednesday high in the lower 80’s. Wednesday night low in the mid 60’s.

COOLER AIR WITH ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY

Partly sunny for Thursday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Slight chance for an afternoon shower on Thursday afternoon as cooler air moves in. Chance for showers and storms Thursday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.

COOLER AND SUNNY FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny on Friday with a high around 80. Low in the upper 50’s for Friday night with partly cloudy skies. Sunny for the weekend and a high around 80 both Saturday and Sunday.