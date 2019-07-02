Hazy with afternoon storm risk Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Hazy, hot and humid today. Have your water bottle and sunscreen handy. Temperatures this morning in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Dew points in the mid 60’s to lower 70’s, VERY humid! Mainly sunny today with afternoon clouds and sunshine. Slight chance for a late afternoon storm, 40%. High in the lower 90’s with heat indices in the mid 90’s. Be sure to stay hydrated if outdoors, especially if working.

Thunderstorms likely into late day/dusk. Downpours possible with potential for flash flooding. Some storms could be strong to severe. Isolated storms late tonight as well. Low in the lower 70’s and continued muggy.

ISOLATED DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with storms at times into Wednesday. Best risk for storms will once again be associated with peak heating into the afternoon and early evening. A bit cooler tomorrow, high in the mid to upper 80’s. This afternoon heat/storm risk will be the pattern for the rest of the week.

STORMS POSSIBLE FOR THE FOURTH AND LATE WEEK

Scattered storms most likely after 3pm for the fourth of July Thursday. Storms possible for evening fireworks as well. High in the upper 80’s for the Fourth. Upper 80’s for Friday as well, scattered storms into the afternoon.

COOLER AIR INTO EARLY WEEK

Isolated storms possible for Saturday, high in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows this week will be pinned into the upper 60’s. Spotty storms possible for Sunday as cooler air pushes into the region. High Sunday in the mid 80’s. We’ll feel cooler and drier air work in for Monday, high in the lower 80’s and mostly sunny. Lower 80’s for Tuesday with an isolated afternoon storm possible.