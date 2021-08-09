Hazy sunshine and humid Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and humid with upper 60’s this morning. Dew points in the upper 60’s.
High today in the lower 90’s. Hazy sunshine today. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade today on the job site.
STORM CHANCE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
Isolated showers or storms late tonight after midnight. Low around 70° and muggy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with upper 80’s and humid Tuesday.
Chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Low in the lower 70’s and continued
muggy.
STORMY WEATHER LEADS TO COOLER AIR FOR THE WEEKEND
Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly into the afternoon. High around 90°.
Scattered showers and storms Wednesday night. Low in the lower 70’s.
Scattered storms Thursday as cooler air begins its approach. Upper 80’s.
Upper 60’s Thursday night and isolated storm chance.
Isolated storm chance for Friday and a high in the mid 80’s.
Cooler and less humid Friday night. Low in the lower 60’s.
Beautiful, cooler weekend. High in the mid to upper 70’s, and sunny Saturday.
Cool and clear Saturday night, low in the mid 50’s.
Upper 70’s and mostly sunny Sunday.
Upper 50’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
Lower 80’s and sunshine continues Monday.
