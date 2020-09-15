Hazy sky likely again Tuesday as west coast wildfire smoke moves across US

The milky sunshine today was caused by smoke in the atmosphere from the wildfires currently burning in the western US -- The pattern remains similar Tuesday:

TONIGHT

Brrrr! Temperatures will turn chilly tonight with lows at daybreak around 40°. Skies will be clear with one caveat; there will likely be a haze in the sky overnight caused by the west coast wildfires. The milky look to the sky this evening is due to the wildfire smoke being carried into the region by the jet stream and little change will occur in the pattern overnight.

TUESDAY

More quiet weather Tuesday and we will be slightly warmer. Instead of upper 60s, highs will rise to the lower 70s. We will remain dry with high pressure in control across the region. This typically brings mostly sunny skies. That being said, the sunshine Tuesday is likely to be filtered again through the day with smoke blowing into the region from the west coast wildfires. This will cause the sun to have that milky appearance through the day.

Weather remains quiet Tuesday night. It will be chilly again with lows dropping to the mid-40s. Dry weather persists overnight with mostly clear skies. The chance for a smokey haze across the region will linger.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period. Winds will turn a bit more southwesterly and help drive in some warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Plan for a partly sunny day with dry weather continuing. We will continue warming Wednesday night with lows in the mid-50s at daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will trend cooler to end the week after a cold front clears the region Thursday. This features passes through our region Thursday. Expect an increase in clouds for Thursday and a low chance at a few sprinkles or isolated showers. Cooler weather takes over to end the week with highs in the 60s Friday and this weekend.

