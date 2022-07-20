(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and humid this morning, around 70°. Hot and humid Wednesday high around 90°.

A stray storm possible late day, but storms are likely for the evening hours.



STORMS COULD BE SEVERE TONIGHT

Damaging winds up to 70mph and downpours are the biggest concern. There is also a small chance for hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out.



A BIT COOLER THURSDAY, HEAT RETURNS FRIDAY AND FOR THE WEEKEND

Slight chance for a lingering shower early Thursday. Overall partly sunny Thursday with a high in the mid 80’s.

Chance for a stray shower or storm Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Partly sunny and warm in the upper 80’s Friday.

Upper 60’s and mostly cloudy Friday night.



ISOLATED STORMS THIS WEEKEND

Low 90’s for Saturday with partly sunny skies and an isolated storm into the afternoon.

Low around 70° Saturday night with isolated storm chance.

High around 90° Sunday, once again a few isolated storms could develop in the heat.

Mid 60’s and a few isolated showers and storms Sunday night.



COOLER MONDAY, STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY

Cooler in the lower 80’s Monday with isolated showers and storms.

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 60’s Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday and a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Upper 60’s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Scattered showers and storms likely Wednesday. High in the mid 80’s.