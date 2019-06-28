Hazy, hot and humid Friday

An isolated storm will be possible Friday afternoon

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and temperatures in the low- to mid-60s are expected early Friday morning. The summer heat comes Friday, with highs in the upper-80s.

It will be humid, with a slight chance for a few afternoon downpours or thunderstorms. There’s less of a risk than Thursday — 30%. The risk is greatest into the mid-afternoon.

The low Friday night will be in the upper-60s.

BETTER RISK FOR STORMS SATURDAY

Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday. Some storms could be strong with gusty wind and hail.

Overnight storms are expected Saturday night into early Sunday. The low will be in the low- to mid-60s.

DRY SUNDAY, CONTINUED HUMID

It will be mostly cloudy with skies clearing Sunday afternoon for mostly sunny skies. The high will be in the mid-80s.

STEAMY WITH AFTERNOON STORMS MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

It’s expected to be humid Monday with highs again near 90. Isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday.

Temperatures in the upper-60s are expected into Tuesday morning. The risk for afternoon storms will be greatest on Wednesday and Thursday for the 4th of July.

There will be a 60%-50% chance for Wednesday and Thursday. The highs will be in the upper-80s both days.