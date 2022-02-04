Hazardous travel, snow wrapping up into the afternoon

FEBRUARY STORM

Stay in if possible this morning. Variable road conditions. From poor to unpassable on some side streets.

Many of our staff members needed rides in to work after getting stuck, sometimes at the bottom of their own driveway! Heavy snow overnight on top of icy glaze making for treacherous travel.

Snow continues today, still moderate to heavy at times in the morning. An additional 1″ to 3″ possible into early afternoon. Winds have picked up, so blowing and drifting snow will also occur.

It’s colder outside, too. Temperatures in the lower-20s, but falling into the mid to upper teens as arctic air

fills in to the void as the storm departs.



COLD TONIGHT

Temperatures dip near zero overnight. Wind chills could drop as low as 5 below into Saturday morning.

Chance for flurries tonight, mainly cloudy and cold.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Cold for Saturday with a chance for a few flurries or a passing snow shower in the morning. Partly sunny and cold, high around 20°.

Cold Saturday night in the mid-single-digits.

Warmer for Sunday, with partly sunny skies. High in the lower-30s.



QUIET AND SEASONAL NEXT WEEK

Low around 10° into Monday morning and partly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy Monday and a high in the lower-30s. Slight chance for a few flurries.

Low in the middle teens Monday night and mostly cloudy.

Low-30s for the remainder of the week.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Low temperatures in the lower-20s for overnights.

Next Friday we’ll have a chance for a rain/snow mix. High in the mid-30s.

