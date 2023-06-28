Wednesday air quality index readings registered in the “Very Unhealthy” category at times for 2.5 microgram particulate matter pollution. Pollution concentrations from AirNow.gov registered greater than 250 micrograms per cubic meter of air. At that level, it is unhealthy for all individuals, not just those sensitive to respiratory irritants.

Air quality index readings Tuesday, June 27 to Wednesday, June 28, 2023 showing air quality indices reaching “Very Unhealthy” levels in Youngstown.

Have air quality levels ever been this bad in Youngstown?

We did some digging and were unable to find any data showing air quality as poor as what we are seeing Wednesday. The Ohio EPA echoed our findings, saying Wednesday’s air quality is unprecedented. “In recent years, air quality has not been this bad for particulate matter,” said Ohio EPA Division of Air Pollution Control Chief Bob Hodanbosi. He added, “We had things called air pollution alerts back in the 70s but back then we were measuring larger particulates.”

It is important to note that available data from the U.S. EPA only goes back to 1988. Youngstown’s industrial history likely contributed to poor air quality, but data on air quality measurements from those times is not readily available.

In that data, the change in the size of the particulate matter measured mentioned above occurred in the late 90s. Measurements of particle matter pollution used to measure particles at a size of 10 microns and below as the standard. Those would be larger particles than the standard of 2.5 micron particulate matter measured today.

Available data for PM 10 pollution for the Youngstown area ranges from January 1988 through December 2013. As the image below shows, the highest concentrations shown in the data only reached what is considered the “moderate” category. At that level, the maximum concentration of particulate matter pollution would have been 154 micrograms per cubic meter of air or less.

Archive data from the U.S. EPA for PM 10 particulate pollution in Youngstown from January 1988 to December 2013. Data shows particulate matter pollution only reaching the “moderate” classification during that time.

The standard of measurement today looks at 2.5 micron particulate matter concentration. Data for this size particulate matter pollution in the Youngstown area goes back to 1999. An examination of the image below shows only a hand-full of times where particulate matter pollution reached the “unhealthy” category, shown in red. At that level, the maximum concentration of particulate matter pollution in one cubic meter of air would be 150.4 micrograms.

Archive data from the U.S. EPA for PM 2.5 particulate pollution in Youngstown from January 1999 to Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Data shows particulate matter pollution only reaching the “unhealthy” classification a hand-full of times. Air quality indices have never registered as poor as what has been detected Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

If air quality indices shown by AirNow.gov Wednesday afternoon are correct, air quality has not come close to being as poor in the Youngstown area as Wednesday’s readings since at least 1999. Based on the daily AQI chart above, we only reached the unhealthy levels twice in 2001, once in 2005, once in 2007, once in 2015, and once in 2020. Measured concentrations of particulate matter pollution Wednesday afternoon exceeded the unhealthy AQI category and would fall within the purple shade on the legend in the above image.

Until conditions improve, all individuals are advised to avoid or limit time outdoors, especially those suffering from respiratory issues and diseases or congestive heart diseases.

All individuals are advised to take precautions while air quality levels are as poor as they’re registering Wednesday. Groups suffering from issues making them more vulnerable to breathing problems should use extra caution until conditions improve.

What is the difference between PM 10 and PM 2.5 particle pollution?

Data from California’s Air Resources Board, a division of the California EPA, says there are differences in both the size of the particles and the sources of the particulate matter pollution. Sources of PM 2.5 pollution can include burning of gasoline, oil, diesel, and wood. Those same elements make up much of PM 10 size particulate matter pollution. PM 10 pollution contributors can also include construction debris, wildfires, pollen, debris blowing off landfills, agricultural activity, and wind-blown dirt from open areas.

A size comparison of PM 10 and PM 2.5 particles to a human hair. Courtesy: California Air Resource Board

According to California’s Air Resource Board, PM 2.5 size particulate matter is more likely to travel deeper into the lungs when inhaled. The PM 10 size particle pollution is more likely to end up in upper regions of the lungs if inhaled. Either size particulate matter pollution introduced to the lungs can cause irritation and inflammation.

The California Air Resources board says, in part, of particulate matter 2.5 exposure over a short duration can be linked to “…premature mortality, increased hospital admissions for heart or lung causes, acute and chronic bronchitis, asthma attacks, emergency room visits, respiratory symptoms, and restricted activity days.” The agency added the most vulnerable to those issues are infants, children, and the elderly.

In regard to short term exposure to PM 10 size pollutants, the agency says it can lead to “worsening of respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), leading to hospitalization and emergency department visits.”

