Happy Thanksgiving! Showers Thursday will be much more isolated — Here’s what to plan for

TONIGHT

We will catch a brief break in the rainfall through the evening, but additional rounds of rain and storm will develop around midnight. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible early tonight. We will continue to see hit-and-miss showers or sprinkles overnight. Temperatures will be mil tonight. A southerly wind, around 10-20MPH, will help pull in some warmer air as this storm system tracks through the region. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 40s, and will hover around 50° overnight.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving begins with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. We will have a few showers or sprinkles around the area, especially in the morning. Rain chances become much more isolated through the afternoon and taper off into the evening. Cloudy skies are anticipated all day long and temperatures will be mild. We will continue with winds around 10-20MPH, coming out of the west-southwest. This will keep temperatures mild through the day with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday evening will stay cloudy but clouds will start to break up a little bit overnight. We will also see the winds coming down. Temperatures will drop to the lower 40s overnight.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking dry and slightly less dreary. Though there will be plenty of clouds around, we will be looking for holes in the clouds and peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will continue slightly above average with daytime highs around 50°. Any holes in the clouds fill back in Friday night as a pocket of cooler air swings through the region. This feature may touch off an isolated sprinkle or a flurry Friday night into Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend is looking decent for the area. While a few sprinkles or flurries are possible early Saturday, the day won’t be a washout and will feature a bit more sun. Sunday is looking great with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 50°. The next storm system comes early next week and will need to be monitored for potential accumulating snowfall. Currently, it looks like the storm starts off as rain, but there remains a lot of uncertainty in the track of this storm. The exact track will be key on whether we end up on the rainy or snowy side of the storm. We will continue to monitor this and provide updates on-air and at WYTV.com as we get better model data on this system.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.