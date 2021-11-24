Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what to plan for into the weekend

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight as we await our next round of showers. A few rain showers are possible by daybreak. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for overnight lows.

THANKSGIVING

If you plan on doing any Thanksgiving turkey trots Thursday morning, plan for the chance of encountering some showers. While the steadier rain comes later in the day, a few rain showers will work through the area Thursday morning. We will keep cloudy skies throughout the day and winds turn a bit breezy. Highs rise to the lower 40s. Showers become more likely into the afternoon with a period of some steadier rain expected. Showers turn more isolated again into the early evening.

The cold front sweeps through the area into the evening and the colder air will start flowing into the area. We will start looking for a mix of rain and snow coming in off the lakes that quickly transitions over to all snow. Bands of lake effect snow will develop into Friday morning. A light coating of snow is possible in spots overnight. Winds will be quite blustery, between around 10-20MPH. Temperatures drop to around 30° by daybreak Friday but the brisk winds will drive wind chills down into the teens by morning.

BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday will be a cold and blustery kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Highs will be in the lower 30s with a brisk wind throughout the day. This will keep wind chills in the teens to lower 20s all day. Scattered snow showers will be ongoing at sunrise and continue throughout the morning. It will be cold enough for snow to accumulate during the day with a coating to an isolated inch or two possible under the lake effect snowbands. While widespread slippery travel conditions are not expected, locally snowy roads under lake effect bands are possible. The chance for a few snow showers or flurries lingers into Friday afternoon, though snow will be tapering into the night. Skies will become partly sunny Friday afternoon and stay partly cloudy Friday night. A stray flurry is not out of the question early Friday night. Low temperatures return to the mid-20s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm system we are watching arrives late this weekend. That is a storm system you’ll want to pay attention to as it will come with the risk for accumulating snowfall. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. We are watching for some snow showers developing by Sunday morning. There is a chance for accumulating snow with that storm system and the potential for some snowy roads Sunday morning. The track of this storm system is something we will be monitoring as we may see a changeover to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon Sunday. That would help limit potential snow accumulation. Without the changeover, we could have a few inches around the area. Our team will be watching this closely and you will want to stay updated on the latest forecast through the weekend. The risk for snow lingers into Monday with more lake effect snow developing. Monday also has the potential for some snowy roads at times through at least the colder parts of the day.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.