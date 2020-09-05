Happy Labor Day weekend! Here’s a walk-through of what to plan for and when the summer heat returns

We have a chilly Saturday morning, followed by a beautiful afternoon! Temperatures slowly warm back toward those toasty readings heading into next week:

TONIGHT

We’ve got hoodie weather overnight tonight! Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be falling all the way to the lower 50s by daybreak. Some of our more rural areas are likely to reach upper 40s by sunrise!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The holiday weekend will kickoff with a beautiful Saturday! The day will begin with a cool early morning. Other than the cool start, no weather hassles are anticipated. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs will warm to the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

This will be one of those great campfire nights with comfortably cool temperatures. Expect a few scattered clouds around Saturday night. There will be a a slim chance for a sprinkle to develop into the night as a weak cold front crosses the region. There will be a lot of dry air in place which will make it a big challenge for showers to reach the ground and the risk will be low, but not zero. Lows for the night drop to the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday

More nice weather for the end of the weekend as temperatures continue warming by a few more degrees. I do expect a few more clouds around through the day compared to Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs right around 80°. Sunday night won’t cool as much with a low in the mid-60s by daybreak Monday.

LABOR DAY

We will be a little warmer Monday. Daytime highs reach the mid-80s and expect it to feel a bit more humid. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. The majority of our Monday will be dry however, there will be a risk for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. The chance at a few isolated showers or storms carries over into the early part of the overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking warm and humid through much of next week. Highs approach the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance at a stray afternoon or early evening shower or storm Tuesday. Wednesday is currently looking dry. The wettest part of the week currently looks like next Friday as a cold front approaches the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.