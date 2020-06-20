Happy Father’s Day weekend and first day of Summer! Here’s a walk-through of the weekend forecast

Humid weather and toasty temps are in the forecast, along with a couple showers and storms. Detailed breakdown of what to plan for here:

TONIGHT

Isolated showers will dissipate through the evening with only a slim chance at a sprinkle overnight. The scattered clouds around this evening will also break up overnight. Expect a more humid overnight with lows in the middle to lower 60s. A little patchy fog may occur, mainly in areas that saw afternoon showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Summer officially begins at 5:43PM Saturday and the day is certainly going to feel like it! The weekend begins with lots of sunshine and a humid start to the day. It will remain humid through Saturday afternoon and skies will turn partly sunny as clouds begin to bubble up across the area. A few isolated showers or storms are possible through the afternoon and early evening. While not everyone will see rain, brief heavy downpours or rumbles of thunder will be possible for the spots that get stuck under the isolated storms. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday Night

Any showers that can develop during the afternoon will taper into the evening. Only a slim chance for an isolated, stray pocket of rain lingers after sunset. Saturday night will be humid with mostly clear skies. Expect lows in the mid-60s.

Father’s Day (Sunday)

Father’s Day will be one of the warmest days of the current forecast period. It will be humid with highs approaching the upper 80s. Skies start off sunny and will become partly sunny into the afternoon. We will start looking for hit-or-miss style showers and storms through the afternoon as temperatures surge to the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will also have a chance for rain and storms lingering a little later into the evening than the last few days. Spotty showers or thunderstorms will remain possible after sunset and early into the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

More of the same comes Monday with occasional showers and storms developing, mainly during the warmest part of the day. Tuesday is looking like our best chance at a more widespread rain and thunderstorm setup as a cold front sweeps through the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.