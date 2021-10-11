Hang in there, fall lovers! A few more warm days to go before some seasonable temps arrive

TONIGHT

No weather woes for tonight with more mild weather as lows only fall to the upper 50s. We are looking at a few clouds around overnight with dry weather continuing.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will have a few more clouds around and you also have a chance at encountering a few raindrops. The day starts with some morning sun. Clouds increase through late morning and early afternoon as a weakening cold front approaches from the west. The afternoon will have periods of clouds and sun with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. The cold front bringing those clouds comes with a low chance at a passing shower or sprinkle. An isolated, more moderate shower or downpour is possible, but the chance is low.

Rain chances will fade into the evening and clouds thin out overnight. Skies become mostly clear toward Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

Another beautiful and unseasonably warm day Wednesday. We will have a lot of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have another shot at hitting the 80° mark for daytime highs Thursday. Expect a partly sunny sky, and there is a small chance at an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Rain chances will be climbing into Friday with spotty rain and thunderstorms expected to end the week. Friday stays warm with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will mark the pivot point from our stretch of unseasonably warm days to more seasonable weather for the end of the weekend. Rain is likely Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms until the cold front passes. Highs will be in the upper 60s early, with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Rain ends Saturday night and temperatures will be much cooler, falling into the 40s. Sunday will be breezy with some sun and highs in lower 60s. Highs stay in the 60s to kickoff the next workweek.

