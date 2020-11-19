Gusty winds returning Thursday

TONIGHT

Quiet and chilly overnight tonight. We will have a few clouds around as temperatures drop to the lower 30s. Winds will start picking up after midnight, turning gusty Thursday morning. Temperatures may jump a couple degrees before sunrise as the winds start picking up.

THURSDAY

Temperatures warm and winds will pick up Thursday. Winds turn gusty early in the day and will remain gusty into the evening. Though not as strong as the winds this past weekend, gusts around 40MPH are possible and a few isolated power outages can’t be completely ruled out. The other story will be the temperatures as much warmer air rushes into our region. We will have a lot of sun with some scattered clouds and highs jumping to the upper 50s to around 60°.

Winds will remain a little gusty Thursday night. The elevated winds will keep temperatures from dropping as much. Gusts to around 30MPH will be possible with a partly to mostly clear sky. Overnight lows drop to the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

We will have a few more clouds around the area Friday, though temperatures will remain mild. We will have a mix of partly sunny to mostly cloudy periods through the day. It will remain a bit breezy, too. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Clouds will be on the increase Friday night with lows in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some changes in the lasted outlook for the weekend. The storm system I’ve been tracking for the weekend looks to be gaining steam in the newest model data. The earlier arrival will have impacts on the amount of sun we see, how warm the temperatures can rise, and when the showers return. Saturday is looking like a much cloudier day. This will keep temperatures from being able to warm as much as it looked earlier this week. It is also looking like the rain associates with the next storm system arrives earlier in the weekend, bringing cloudy skies and wet-weather to the area during the day Sunday instead of Sunday night. This will also result in cooler temperatures for Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.