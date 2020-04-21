Gusty winds and falling temps Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Rain showers and mild early morning. We’re in the low 50’s to upper 40’s. Rain likely, mainly in the morning, with isolated showers into the afternoon. Winds are going to get gusty, up to 30mph from mid morning into the mid afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures falling today, into the lower 40’s by 3pm.
MUCH COLDER TONIGHT
Colder tonight, with winds still gusting up to 25 mph. Isolated shower possible, with a chance for a flurry mix. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly sunny with increasing clouds for Wednesday. High in the upper 40’s. Slight chance for late day showers. Chance for isolated showers Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.
DAMP WEATHER THURSDAY
Mid 50’s Thursday with scattered showers likely. Thursday night low around 40° with rain showers likely.
A ONE-OFF NICE DAY BEFORE A DAMP WEEKEND
Sun and clouds on Friday, with a high in the lower 60’s. Lower 40’s Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies.
Scattered showers Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. High around 60°. Chance for showers Saturday night, low around 40°.
Scattered showers Sunday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Mid 30’s Sunday night, with a chance for showers.
Shower chance Monday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Low around 30° Monday night and mainly cloudy.
Sun and clouds Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s.
