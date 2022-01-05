Gusty wind but mild Wednesday

(WYTV) - Life today comes with inoculations, plenty of them, and they begin right away with newborns. WYTV is beginning a new series of reports we call "Positive Parenting." In our first segment, we explore how parents can keep track of all those shots.

The list of vaccinations your child is going to need can be bewildering -- they begin at birth and go all the way through age 18. You've got your measles, mumps, rubella, flu and hepatitis.