Gusty wind but mild Wednesday

(WYTV)
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and warmer this morning. We’re in the mid to upper 30’s.
Cloudy and windy today, with gusts up to 30mph. Chance for a flurries or sprinkles this afternoon.
COLDER AND BLUSTERY TONIGHT
Cloudy tonight and much colder. Slight chance for a snow shower. Wind gusts still up to 25 mph.
Low in the upper teens.
COLD TO END THE WEEK WITH LIGHT SNOW CHANCE
Cloudy and colder Thursday. High only in the mid 20’s.
Chance for snow showers late day and into Thursday night. Light accumulation less than 2″ possible into Friday morning. Low Thursday night in the middle teens.
Chance for light snow showers Friday, mainly in the morning, high in the low to mid 20’s.
Partly cloudy and low in the lower teens into Saturday morning.
WARMING FOR THE WEEKEND BEFORE ANOTHER ARCTIC AIRMASS
High Saturday in the lower 30’s and partly sunny.
Low around 30 Saturday night and cloudy skies.
Lower 40’s for a mild Sunday. It’ll come with scattered rain showers.
Turning colder again Sunday night. Low in the upper teens with rain to snow shower chance.
FRIGID NEXT WEEK
Colder Monday with isolated snow showers. High in the mid 20’s.
Chance for snow showers Monday night, low in the lower teens.
Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Cold, high in the upper teens.
Low around 10° Tuesday night Tuesday night with a chance for lake effect snow showers and partly cloudy. Mid to upper 20’s Wednesday, partly sunny.