Gusty showers possible this evening, another round of rain likely Wednesday

Some showers this evening may produce some small hail and gusty wind. More showers develop Wednesday -- Here's the timeline of when to expect steadier showers:

TONIGHT

Gusty wind and rain showers are likely this evening. A stray rumble of thunder is also possible. The chance for rain will be early tonight. Overnight will be blustery with clouds turning patchy. Lows will dip to the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday morning starts with a little sunshine and cooler temperatures. Clouds will build in by late-morning with the chance for showers ramping up. Scattered rain is likely through the afternoon into early evening. Showers may be a little steady for the area between noon – 3PM. Rain turns more isolated heading into early evening. Highs for the day will warm to the mid-40s.

Any lingering rain by evening may mix with a few snowflakes. Temperatures begin dipping into the 30s and clouds will be breaking apart. The chance for rain ends shortly after sunset. Expect patchy clouds overnight with lows dropping into the mid-20s.

THURSDAY

This will be the nicest day of the workweek. After the cool start, sunshine will help boost temperatures fast through the morning. By early afternoon, temperatures will be around 50°. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day with skies turning overcast into Thursday evening. A mix of some rain and snow develops late Thursday evening into Thursday night. Lows settle to around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The switch flips again Friday when a storm system moves in out of Canada, pumping in colder air and bringing a mix of rain and snow to end the workweek. As temperatures drop Friday evening, the mix of rain and snow is likely to turn to a period of all snow before tapering off overnight. A light coating of snow may be possible before the storm system pulls away from the area. Once that storm system exits, we are setting up for a fantastic weekend with sun and warming temperatures.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.