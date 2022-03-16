TONIGHT

Scattered clouds filter into the area tonight but dry weather will continue. Temperatures will stay mild with lows dropping to the mid-40s.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY THURSDAY

Though it won’t be as sunny as Wednesday, Thursday is also going to be a great day. You may want a hoodie if you head out for those early morning kegs and eggs events, but make sure you have your green t-shirt under it because you won’t need a hoodie in the afternoon. Skies will have scattered clouds with periods of sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will return to the upper 60s. The scattered clouds will continue into Thursday night. Temperatures will stay pretty mild for this time of year with lows in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

Make sure you step out and soak up a little of that warm air Friday because temperatures will drop into the weekend. Friday starts off with partly sunny skies. Highs will return to the middle to upper 60s. You will still have time to enjoy the milder temps before the next storm system starts impacting our weather. There will be an increase in clouds through the afternoon as that system approaches. Much of the day will be dry but rain chances will start rising close to sunset. Showers become likely into Friday evening. We will also have a chance for a few thunderstorms Friday evening. Once the rain arrives, scattered bouts of showers will continue through the rest of the night under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

If you compare it to last weekend, then we really can’t complain much about our Saturday weather. However, if you compare it to the previous couple of days then there is a lot you could find to grumble about. Saturday will be mainly cloudy and soggy. Off and on showers are likely through the day. Temperatures will be cooler, starting off in the lower 50s in the early morning and falling into the 40s for the afternoon. The risk for scattered showers will linger into the evening.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will continue dropping Saturday night, falling to the middle 30s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and sprinkles will continue. We will have a chance for some snowflakes to mix with overnight showers as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Sunday

Spring officially begins Sunday but the season is going to kick off with a chance for a few more snowflakes for the Valley. The chance for a few showers continues in the morning and it will be cold enough for rain to mix with a little snow in the early morning. Precipitation chances end into the early afternoon and skies will become partly sunny. Highs for the day will be in the lower 50s. We will have a partly to mostly clear Sunday night. Expect lows returning to the middle 30s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for the start of the next workweek. Monday is looking partly to mostly cloudy across the area. The break in rain will be brief. The chance for showers will build back into the area Tuesday. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.