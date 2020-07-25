Great weather to check off the to-do list or hang by the pool — Here’s your weekend outlook

High pressure building into the region will bring some weekend sunshine and dry weather. Rain chances climb early into the week as the next storm approaches:

TONIGHT

Expect a beautiful evening across the Valley. Dew points have dropped, making it feel less humid. Temperatures will be a little cooler overnight. Saturday morning begins with a comfortable low in the lower 60s. Skies will be clear overnight with some pockets of fog.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We will add a few degrees to the afternoon highs Saturday, warming toward the upper 80s. Expect a mostly sunny and dry day. The UV index will be high so keep the sunscreen in mind if you’re spending time outdoors.

Saturday Night

The quiet weather carries over into Saturday night. Skies will be mostly clear across the Valley. Dew points remain low so it will be a comfortable night. Overnight lows drop to the mid-60s.

Sunday

Expect more of the same Sunday. Skies will be sunny with some scattered clouds across the area. We will add a few more degrees to the temperatures with highs warming to around 90°. Dew points will begin rising again, especially into Sunday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front moves toward the area, arriving early in the week. Rain chances will begin climbing again Monday, with scattered wet weather and thunderstorms expected through the latter part of the day and overnight. Monday will be hot and humid but temperatures will turn a little cooler heading into the middle of the week..

