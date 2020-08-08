Great weather in the forecast to wrap up the weekend

FRIDAY OUTLOOKPartly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Expect clouds and some breaks for sunshine today, with a high in the lower 80's.

ANOTHER PLEASANT NIGHT TONIGHTPartly cloudy tonight with a low around 60°.

SUNNY SATURDAY, HEATING UP SUNDAYLow to mid 80's and mostly sunny skies for Saturday. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the low 60's.

Hazy, hot and humid for Sunday, with a high in the upper 80's. Muggy Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60's.

STORM CHANCE MONDAY AFTERNOONUpper 80's for Monday. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Upper 60's with isolated storms Monday night.

COOLER WITH SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAYLow to mid 80's on Tuesday, with scattered storms into the afternoon. Upper 60's for Tuesday night, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

WARM WEDNESDAY, WITH ISOLATED STORMS TO END THE WEEKMid to upper 80's on Wednesday, with a chance for isolated showers or storms. Upper 60's Wednesday night, with an isolated storm chance. Mid 80's on Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a few storms. Mid to upper 60's Thursday night. Isolated storms Friday, with a high in the low to mid 80's.