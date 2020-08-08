Great weather in the forecast to wrap up the weekend

Humidity and chances for storms return for the second half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies tonight…Low: 59
— Sunny and warm Sunday…High: 88 Low: 66
— Mostly sunny, warm and humid Monday…High: 91 Low: 68
— Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday…High: 87 Low: 69
— Scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday…High: 86 Low: 68
— Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Thursday…High: 85 Low: 67
— A spotty thunderstorm possible Friday…High: 87 Low: 67
— Chances for more storms next Saturday…High: 86