Great weather in the forecast for your Monday

Humidity and thunderstorms return for the middle of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and muggy tonight…Low: 68
— Mostly sunny Monday…High: 88…Low: 64
— Isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday…High: 89…Low: 67
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Wednesday…High: 86…Low: 68
— Early-day isolated thunderstorms possible then mostly sunny Thursday…High: 86…Low: 62
— Mostly sunny Friday…High: 85…Low: 63
— Partly sunny with some spotty showers possible next Saturday…High: 88…Low: 67
— Isolated storms possible next Sunday…High: 87