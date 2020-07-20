Great weather in the forecast for your Monday

--PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT--Heat advisories have been posted for parts of the area. Heat index readings as high as 100° - 105° are possible Sunday. Take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.--Some things to keep in mind----Make sure you check the back set of the car before exiting. Children and pets should not be left in vehicles as the interior car temperatures can reach dangerous levels in minutes.--Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.--Check on elderly parents/grandparents/neighbors and make sure they have a way to stay cool.--Pets should be brought indoors. Animals will need to have cool, fresh water regularly and shade.--Be careful when taking pets on walks. Asphalt surface temperatures will be hot enough, especially during the afternoon, to cause burns on animal paws. If it's too hot for your feet, it's too hot for the paws.

