Great weather and plenty of sunshine for your Saturday

Seasonable temps and maybe a stray shower for the Fourth of July
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible…LOW: 54
— Mostly sunny Saturday…HIGH: 76
— Partly sunny and maybe a stray shower Sunday…LOW: 59…HIGH: 84
— Partly sunny and warmer Monday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 89
— Partly sunny and isolated showers possible Tuesday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 88
— Chance for showers Wednesday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 87
— Chance for thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 81
— Mostly sunny next Friday…LOW: 59…HIGH: 82