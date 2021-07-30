Great start to the weekend, cold front brings a few showers and storms to end the weekend

TONIGHT

Grab the hoodies with a much cooler night ahead! Temperatures drop to the lower 50s by daybreak Saturday. We will have some scattered clouds around this evening, clearing out toward daybreak Saturday. Pockets of fog are possible overnight, especially in areas that received rain Thursday and in low-lying communities and river Valleys.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Another dry day to look forward to Saturday. Once any pockets of morning fog burn off we will be set for a lot of sunshine the rest of the day. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be comfortable with dew points staying low. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Expect a quiet Saturday night with mostly clear skies early into the night. There will be an increase in clouds toward morning and it will be a tad warmer. Lows will be in the upper 50s across the area.

Sunday

Another cold front will approach the area Sunday. The day starts off with partly sunny skies. Temperatures warm to the middle to upper 70s for highs. It will not be an all-day washout but rain chances will come up into the early afternoon. Expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Rain chances remain elevated through early evening. We will have clearing skies Sunday night with a dry overnight into Monday morning. Lows by daybreak Monday drop to the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next workweek kicks off with some more nice days, though temperatures will remain a little cooler. Monday will have a mix of sun and scattered clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures jumping back to the upper 70s. Highs will be around 80° for the middle and end of the work week and we will have to start watching for a few raindrops around the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.