Gorgeous Friday followed by a mild weekend with some rain

More sunshine to enjoy for your Friday. It will also be a warmer afternoon and we have more 50s ahead for the weekend, but those mild temps will come with some rain:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry and quiet, and also colder. Although there will be a few clouds drifting through overnight, most of the timeframe will be mainly clear. The clear skies and much calmer winds will help temperatures drop. Overnight lows fall to the middle to lower 20s.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking beautiful with lots of sun and a warmer afternoon. After the cold morning, temperatures will jump all the way to the middle to upper 40s for afternoon highs. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. This will be another chance to rinse off the car or maybe clean up those “presents” the dog left you that were concealed by the snow.

Our next storm system will be on the approach Friday night. Skies will turn cloudy through the evening and rain chances climb. A few showers or sprinkles are possible by as early as 11 p.m., but the bulk of the scattered showers arrives after midnight. Occasional showers and sprinkles will continue into Saturday morning. It won’t be as cold of a night with lows in the middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday doesn’t start off too great but will make up for it in the afternoon. Saturday morning will be cloudy with occasional showers and sprinkles continuing through the morning hours. Rain chances fade into the late morning. The clouds break into the afternoon with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny. With the nicer weather in the afternoon comes another warm day! Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Saturday Night

The afternoon clearing ends Saturday night as clouds build back into the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with another storm system bringing the chance for rain to the area. It is looking like the heavier rain with this system just misses our area to our south, but we will see an increasing chance for occasional showers and sprinkles toward daybreak. Overnight lows will return to the middle 30s.

Sunday

Though still mild, Sunday isn’t going to look as nice as our Saturday afternoon. Highs will return to the mid-50s but expect a lot more clouds than sun throughout the day. We will also have occasional showers and sprinkles around throughout the day as a storm system works through the region. Thankfully, it is looking like we will dodge the heaviest of the rain to our south. However, the chance for occasional showers and sprinkles will be around throughout most of the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

We kick off the month of March on Monday and will do so with seasonable temperatures. Average highs for the start of the month are around 40° and highs will be right around that on both Monday and Tuesday. There will be a chance at a flurry Monday morning. We will also have a little sunshine on both days. Rain chances climb mid-week with a chance at some snowflakes in the forecast late next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.