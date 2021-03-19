Goodbye winter, hello spring! Spring begins Saturday with a gorgeous first weekend of the season

If you're itching to do a little yardwork or just want some general outdoor time, you'll like the look of the forecast through the weekend and early next week

TONIGHT

A cool and quiet Friday night ahead. The brisk afternoon winds will calm through the evening. We will have clear and starry skies throughout the night. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Spring officially begins Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m, and the memo was definitely received. Though the morning will be cold, temperatures will surge all the way to the middle 50s for daytime highs. It will be a beautiful day overall with mainly sunny skies.

Sunday Night

A quiet and dry night ahead Saturday. Skies will remain clear. It will be cool with lows falling back to around 30°.

Sunday

Even better weather is ahead Sunday. It will be another dry and sunny day. The warm-up continues with highs reaching the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue warming early next week with more sun and dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures jump to the middle 60s for both Monday and Tuesday. We stay mild into the middle and latter part of the week but will begin seeing rain chances rise. A few showers are possible by as early as Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will be monitoring the timing and will need to make some adjustments on rain chances as models come into better agreement on the track and timing of a mid-week storm system.

