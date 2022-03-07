TONIGHT

It’s back to wintry weather tonight after today’s cold front opened the door to much colder air to return. Temperatures drop back toward the upper 20s overnight. Brisk winds will continue, dropping wind chills to as low as around 20° by daybreak Tuesday. We will also have some spotty snow showers and flurries around overnight. Little accumulation outside of an isolated coating is expected tonight. Watch for black ice into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing.

TUESDAY

We are back to the colder weather Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to near 40° through the afternoon. A few morning snow showers or flurries are possible. We will have plenty of clouds around with a chance for some peeks of sun into the afternoon. Dry weather will be around Tuesday evening, followed by an increase in clouds Tuesday night. There is a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries by daybreak Wednesday as another storm system approaches the region from the south. Lows will be around 30°.

WEDNESDAY

Another storm system will brush by the area Wednesday. It comes with cloudy skies and the chance for a mix of rain and snow. We are watching the timing of this with a chance for precipitation to begin as mostly snow before mixing with or changing to a little rain as temperatures climb. Highs for the day will be in the lower to mid-40s. Little accumulation is expected at this time. That storm system exits early in the afternoon with clouds breaking up into Wednesday night. It will be a little colder of a night with lows returning to the 20s by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is one of the nicer days of the week ahead. Expect some sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Friday starts off dry but the chance for a few showers will return late in the day. It is also looking like our warmest day of the next seven with highs in the middle 50s.

Weekend Storm Bringing Risk For Accumulating Snowfall

You will want to pay close attention to the forecast Friday night and into the start of the weekend. A storm system will approach the region from the south. This storm will bring in a lot of moisture as a surge of cold air moves into our region. Snow showers are expected Saturday and it is looking like accumulating snow is likely for our region. Timing and amounts are still in question but it is something we are watching. Temperatures are looking much colder Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Lows return to the teens Saturday night. Highs will be in the lower 30s with a chance for flurries on Sunday. It is also looking like a windy system with gusty winds Saturday, allowing for cold wind chills in the area. We will be watching this closely, fine-tuning the forecast as new data becomes available, and keeping you updated through the week ahead.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.