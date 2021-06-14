Giving the AC a break for a few days — Here’s an update on how long the cooler weather sticks around

TONIGHT

A stray shower is possible through the evening, especially northern parts of our area. Expect a few clouds around overnight. Isolated pockets of some patchy fog are possible, mainly in low-lying areas. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s for overnight lows.

TUESDAY

Expect comfortably cool temperatures Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 70s with low humidity. We will have partly sunny skies. There is a very low chance of a stray shower or sprinkle early in the afternoon. A weak cold front approaches Tuesday afternoon and will bring another surge of cooler air, keeping temperatures a little below average through mid-week. That feature will encounter much drier air upon arrival, so rain chances will be low with a big struggle to get any showers to form. Any rain that can overcome the drier air dissipates by late afternoon, with dry weather and clearing skies Tuesday evening. Highs for the day will be in the lower 70s. It will be chilly Tuesday night, with a clear sky and lows around 50°.

WEDNESDAY

If you’re looking for a sunny day to do yardwork without breaking too much of a sweat, Wednesday is your day! Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be another cooler than average day. Highs will struggle to warm to around 70°. We will remain quiet and dry Wednesday night. Expect a rather cold night with lows by daybreak in the middle to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold snap will begin reversing Thursday. It will be a cold start to the day, but temperatures will surge back toward the upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Rain chances start to rise again Friday as temperatures build back into the 80s. Rain chances remain elevated Saturday. Fathers Day is this Sunday which is also the official start of Summer. It is looking like a nice and dry day with some sun and highs in the upper 70s.

