Get the pools ready! Temps turning toasty through the week

If you've been wishing for some heat, your wish is finally coming true! A stretch of toasty weather begins building in Tuesday and continues through the weekend:

TONIGHT

A comfortably cool night ahead with temperatures right around average for the time of year. Skies will start to clear out a bit this evening with just a few clouds around overnight. Lows by daybreak will be right around 50°.

TUESDAY

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday afternoon, a trend that will continue each day through the workweek. We start the day with mostly sunny skies. The afternoon will feature some scattered clouds along with that sunshine. Daytime highs will be around 80°. Those clouds start to clear out Tuesday night with another comfortably cool night. Lows will be in the lower 50s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

Beginning Wednesday, we will have to start keeping an eye on conditions through the afternoons. Wednesday starts off mostly sunny and comfortable. The mostly sunny skies continue through the morning and take temperatures up to near 80° by noon. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower 80s, and we will start seeing those clouds bubbling up during the afternoon. The risk is low but not zero for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up as the temperatures warm. As the sun sets, the chance at any isolated rain or t-storms will fade, with clearing skies into the evening. Wednesday night will be quiet and dry with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you have a pool, you’ll want to spend the week getting it ready to go! Highs will jump to the mid-80s Thursday and remain in the 80s through the weekend. The toasty temperatures will come with a rise in dew points, making it feel a bit more humid during those hot afternoons. The risk is low but not zero for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms during the afternoons each day between Thursday and Saturday. Rain chances are looking a little greater at the end of the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.