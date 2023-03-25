(WKBN) – Early Saturday morning, high winds impacted the Valley, associated with a strong storm system that pushed into the Great Lakes region.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport gusted to 39 MPH this morning around 6:00 a.m., but many locations experienced 40-50 MPH. Due to copious amounts of rainfall this past week, the saturated ground makes falling trees more likely.

As a result of the high winds, multiple trees fell this morning some of which damage homes and powerlines.

There have been several road closures. The Youngstown Street Department reported trees down on Bennington Avenue, Ridgewood Road and Glenmere Drive.

The strong winds also caused power outages across the Valley. Early Sunday, there are 2,000 without power in Mahoning county, 3,000 without power in Mercer county, and 800 without power in Trumbull county.

8 a.m. power outages across the Valley

The wind is far from over on Saturday. In fact, many across the area could see stronger winds in the afternoon with gusts over 50 MPH possible. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for our area that is in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Wind speed and gust outlook for Saturday night

There is even an isolated threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front pushes through the Valley. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our area in marginal risk for severe weather which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale.

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) severe weather outlook for today. The dark green area represents a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms today.

Stay tuned to the Storm Team 27 weather alerts for more information.