Frost risk lower tonight but not out of the question — Here’s when you can take a break from tending to your plants

Fall officially begins Tuesday with warming temperatures for the first few days of the season -- Next chance for rain remains several days out:

TONIGHT

The risk for frost is much lower tonight but still not at zero. If you have plants susceptible to frost damage or sensitive to the cold, you may want to cover them again or bring them indoors. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s under a clear sky.

TUESDAY

Happy first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 9:30AM Tuesday, meaning the position of the suns most direct rays on the surface of the Earth will be at the equator and beginning to shift south into the southern hemisphere. (For a more in-depth explanation of the seasons, CLICK HERE)

We continue warming after the cool weekend with highs approaching 70°. It will be another mainly sunny day however, we will have to start watching the plume of smoke from the wildfires again. The upper level pattern begins to shift Tuesday which may drive some of that smoke back into our area, filtering some of that sunshine.

Tuesday evening will be quiet and dry. You can finally take a break from covering or moving any of the outdoor plants/landscaping. Skies will be clear aside from a potential haze of smoke overhead. It won’t be as cool though with overnight lows only dropping into the upper to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

The chance for a hazy sky continues to increase Wednesday. Current modeling suggests a filtered sky through much of the day across the area and upper level winds do favor a layer of smoke being driven back into the area. Aside from the haze, no weather hassles are expected with a mostly (filtered) sunny sky. It will continue warming with highs reaching the mid-70s. Wednesday night will have a few clouds around and the smoky haze lingers. It will remain warmer overnight with lows in the lower to mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue climbing throughout the workweek. We will end the week and kickoff the weekend with highs nearing 80°. The week will be predominately dry and sunny, though the latter part of the week is likely to have filtered sunshine with wildfire smoke overnight. We will have to keep an eye on the potential for a stray shower Friday, but dry air should suppress the risk Friday. However, rain chances will climb this weekend as a cold front comes into the region late this weekend and a second cold front arrives early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.