(WKBN) — We are back to colder temperatures with rain mixing with snow and overnight lows dipping back into the lower 30s. It will turn cold enough that frost is back in the forecast.

Frost is not unusual for April. In fact, the chance for frost typically lasts well into the month of May here in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. You will find the dates of the last freeze and frost below.

Why are frost advisories and freeze watches/warnings issued?

The National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio has started its frost and freeze program for the 2023 growing season across all of Northeast Ohio.

The warm temperatures we just experienced helped kick off the growing season opening the window for vegetation vulnerability to frost and freezing temperatures.

This means that frost advisories and freeze watches and warnings will be issued when needed for the rest of the spring season.

When is a frost advisory issued?

A frost advisory is issued when a forecast minimum temperature falls, or is forecast to fall, between 36°F and 33°F under clear skies and calm/light wind.

When is the last frost on average here in Youngstown, Ohio?

These dates are from the National Weather Service and are centered on the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport location.

The last frost on average for Youngstown, Ohio is on May 18.

The earliest a last frost took place was on April 19.

The latest a last frost took place was on June 22.

When is a freeze watch or warning issued?

A freeze watch or warning is issued when the temperature is expected to reach, or fall below, 32°F.

When is the last freeze on average here in Youngstown, Ohio?

These dates are from the National Weather Service and are centered on the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport location.

The last freeze on average for Youngstown, Ohio is on May 4.

The earliest a last freeze took place was on April 8.

The latest a last freeze took place was on June 11.