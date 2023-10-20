(WKBN) – A colder weather pattern will cause temperatures to turn cooler this weekend. The weather forecast features a cool weekend and then turning even colder Sunday night as the skies clear. The risk for the first frost/freeze of the season returns Sunday night.

Clouds will limit our chance to see the peak of the Orionid meteor shower this weekend. They will clear Sunday night, letting temperatures turn colder.

The fall season is full of change with leaves turning from green to red, yellow and gold and then falling from the trees throughout our region.

As temperatures start to fall into the 30s as the season moves in, we typically can expect a frost by October 1 and a freeze by October 14. That did not happen this year. As of today, 10/20/2023, our lowest temperature was 38°F to this point.

Below is a list of dates to remember each fall season here in Youngstown:

Average first frost – October 1

Earliest frost on record – August 29

Latest frost on record – October 28

Average first freeze – October 14

Earliest freeze on record – August 29

Latest freeze on record – November 12

A freeze warning is issued when temperatures fall below 32°F. These are issued through the spring once the growing season has started. In the fall, they are issued to let you know that plants can be harmed by the freeze that will end the growing season.

A frost advisory is issued when temperatures are as low as 36°, generally, a range between 33° to 36° in an environment where frost can form close to the ground.