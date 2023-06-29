(WKBN) — We continue to deal with wildfire smoke from Canadian fires Thursday night with some of the highest levels on the Air Quality Index locally on record.

This smoke and haze will stick in the forecast through tonight and into your Friday. The smoke will start to push out of the area late Friday and into Friday evening as the next storm system pushes into the region.

As the smoke moves out, the threat for showers and storms will move into the region.

A look at the chance for thunderstorms into the weekend

The weather pattern will become more active as the week wraps up and the weekend starts. A series of waves will ripple through the region with clusters of showers and storms developing in the heat and humidity. The timing of each wave and exact location make the forecast a tricky one.

Warmer temperatures and higher dew point temperatures will help fuel thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and evening.

This will produce one the higher risks for strong storms this weekend.

You can keep a close watch on any storm with Youngstown Weather Radar.

If any severe thunderstorm warnings or any other weather alert is issued you will find it on our Weather Alert Page.

Thursday night’s Forecast

Mild and hazy with wildfire smoke. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm toward daybreak.

Friday’s Forecast

Look for wildfire smoke and haze to continue Friday. The smoke will thin into the afternoon and evening and push away from the area into Friday night. The storm system will shifts winds and sweep the smoke away.

The next storm system will also bring the risk for showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty wind into Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of our region the marginal risk for severe weather. This means an isolated severe storm is possible.

High temperatures will push into the mid- to upper-80s. Dew point temperatures will climb into the mid- to-upper 60s, making it feel very humid by late Friday.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend will feature highs in the middle 80s Saturday and around 80° on Sunday.

There is a chance for showers and storms both days as ripples of low pressure pivot through the region. The timing on these waves are not clear at this point, but they will sweep through both Saturday and Sunday and enhance the risk for showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours each day.