Frigid start to the week

TONIGHTA cold and blustery night ahead. Temperatures fall to the middle to lower teens. Blustery winds will continue, driving wind chills down to around 0° by daybreak. We will also have some hit and miss snow showers and flurries this evening and early into the night. While the snow won't add up to a whole lot, we will have the chance for quick coatings locally up to 1". The other concern will be quick bursts of snow early into the night that drop visibilities and quickly coat the roads. Watch for slick, snowy roads in spots and also watch for icy spots.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday will be a decent day and will certainly look nice when gazing out the window, but the sun we see will be a bit deceiving. Skies will be mostly sunny, but it will remain cold and blustery. Highs will be in the mid-20s and the blustery winds will drive wind chills into the teens throughout the day.