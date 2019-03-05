Frigid early with developing snow showers

Weather

(WYTV) - TUESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be sunny but frigid on Tuesday morning, with temperatures around 5° and wind chills below zero.  Bundle up, and don't forget your sunglasses. 

Clouds increase with snow developing into the afternoon and early evening. A dusting to up to an inch is expected by mid to late evening. 

The high Tuesday will be around 20°. The average high in early March is usually in the lower-40s.  

CONTINUED COLD

The cold weather continues Wednesday, with flurries and more clouds. The low will be in the upper single-digits while the high will be in the lower-20s. 

It will be warming up but still below-average on Thursday, with a high in the upper-20s and partly sunny.

WARMER WITH CHANCE FOR SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW

Temperatures in the middle teens are expected into Friday morning. The high Friday gets close to 40° with snow showers possible and little, if any, accumulation.

BEAUTIFUL DAY SATURDAY

It will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday, with a high in the upper-40s.

There is a chance for rain showers Saturday after midnight. It will be mild but breezy, with a low in the lower-40s.  

WARM, WIND & RAIN TO WRAP THE WEEKEND

A high near 60° is anticipated Sunday with winds up to 40+ mph as a cold front approaches the Valley.  Rain showers with thunderstorms are possible. 

There is a chance of rain into Sunday night, but it will be cooler, with a low in the lower-30s into Monday.

COLDER MONDAY

The high temperature on Monday is expected to be in the upper-30s, but temperatures will slide into the lower-30s into the afternoon. There is a chance for scattered flurries, and it will be breezy. 

