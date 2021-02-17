Frigid early, sunshine and cold Wednesday

THIS MORNING
Frigid cold temperatures in the middle single digits this morning. Wind chills just below zero.
Sunny with some clouds. We had a dusting of snow last night, and
side streets and parking lots are still very icy.
Sunshine and clouds today with a high in the lower 20s.
NOT AS COLD, SNOW SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT
Isolated snow showers tonight, with a dusting possible.
Not as cold, with a low in the middle teens.
SCATTERED SNOW THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
Upper 20s Thursday with occasional snow showers.
An inch to 2″ possible into Thursday evening.
Low around 20° with isolated light snow into Friday morning.
CHILLY FRIDAY WITH A PASSING FLURRY
Isolated snow showers Friday, with a high in the low to mid 20s.
Cloudy with isolated flurries Saturday. High in the low to mid 20s.
Colder Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the middle single digits.
WARMING SUNDAY
Warmer into Sunday, with partly sunny skies. High around 30°.
Temperatures hold around 30° for Sunday night with snow showers
developing.
WARMING MONDAY AND TUESDAY WITH WINTRY MIX LIKELY
Warmer for Monday, with a high in the mid to upper 30s and snow to rain/snow mix.
Mid to upper 20s Monday night, with chance for wintry mix to snow
showers.
Mid 30s for Tuesday, with chance for snow to wintry mix in the afternoon.
Upper 20s and a chance for isolated snow showers Tuesday night.
Upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for light rain or flurries Wednesday.
