Frigid early, but a warmer Thursday with late day snow showers

(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Wind chill advisory for the Valley this morning until 11am.

Cold and sunny.

Wind chills as cold as -10° to -15° this morning.

Sunshine, with increasing clouds this afternoon.

A warmer day after a frigid start. High in the mid 20’s this afternoon. Chance for isolated snow showers late afternoon.



NOT AS FRIGID TONIGHT, BUT TURNING COLDER FOR WEEKEND OVERNIGHTS

Not as cold tonight, isolated snow showers and a low in the upper teens. An inch or less tonight.

Scattered snow showers Friday. An inch or less. Temperatures in the lower 20’s.

Colder into Saturday morning, with temperatures just below zero.

Partly sunny and cold Saturday. High in the middle teens.

We drop to about 5 below into Sunday morning and mostly clear.

Low to mid 20’s on Sunday with a few isolated afternoon snow showers.

Low just above zero Monday morning and mostly cloudy.



SLOW AND STEADY WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer Monday, high in the upper 20’s.

Low in the middle teens Monday night and mostly cloudy.

We finally get above freezing after almost two weeks of sub-freezing weather.

High in the mid to upper 30’s Tuesday and partly sunny.

Upper 20’s Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy and a high around 40° Wednesday. Chance for late afternoon rain showers.

Mid to upper 30’s Wednesday night and a chance for a rain shower.

Scattered rain showers likely next Thursday. Warm. High in the lower 50’s!