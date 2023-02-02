(WKBN) — We will turn very cold overnight through the start of your Friday. Temperatures will drop rapidly as a cold front plows through Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

The cold blast won’t last long. Warmer temperatures return in the 7 – Day Forecast.

How cold will we get?

Look for temperatures to fall toward 10°F by early Friday morning. High temperatures will only push into the low to mid teens through the day Friday.

The cold will last into early Saturday morning. Lows Friday night will drop into the single digits.

Wind chill temperatures will be colder. Look for wind chill temperatures below zero by early Friday morning. The colder wind chill readings will stick around through Friday and into Friday night. Wind chill readings could drop as low as -10°F or lower, if the gusty wind pushes into your location.

Will we see snow?

Snow showers are expected with the arctic cold front. The burst of snow will move in overnight with the front. Snow accumulation does not look heavy, but a quick coating to an inch possible. It will be enough to make roads slippery in spots.

Lake effect snow showers will be possible on Friday and into Friday night. Dry air will limit the snow accumulation. Additional light accumulation of a coating to an inch, or higher, in spots possible under the heavier snowbands.

How long will the cold air last?

The coldest air will move out of the region by early Saturday morning. Look for temperatures to push back toward 30° Saturday afternoon and into the 40s by Sunday.

Mild temperatures are expected most of next week, with some 50s showing up in the extended forecast.

The mild air will try to stick around into the middle of the month with a few spells of cooler temperatures. The cooler spells are not expected to lock in and stay very long.