Friday setting up to be the coolest day of the workweek

Chilly temperatures and occasional lake effect showers and sprinkles are in the forecast to wrap up the workweek -- Some improvements arrive to kickoff weekend:

TONIGHT

Isolated showers and sprinkles will be around the area overnight with chilly temperatures. It will be a little blustery as lows dip to the middle to lower 40s. We will have scattered clouds around through the night.

FRIDAY

We have quite a chilly day ahead Friday. Temperatures will only make it to the mid-50s for daytime highs. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and it will remain a little breezy. With cooler air in place and winds crossing the lake, the pattern is set for some spotty lake effect rain showers and sprinkles. The chance for rain will be in place through much of the day. The risk for showers will be tapering off later in the day, though a stray sprinkle or isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out at the kickoff of Friday football games. It will be a cold evening for football with temperatures near 50° at kickoff and dropping to the lower 40s by the final plays.

Friday night will be cold. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s. The risk for rain will taper off for the majority of the area as skies become partly to mostly clear. The exception to that would be along the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties. An early night stray shower isn’t completely out of the question for that area.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We’re looking at a decent kickoff to the weekend. Although chilly to start, Saturday afternoon will be a little warmer. It will be a partly sunny and dry day. Highs warm to the upper 50s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be slightly warmer with lows in the lower to mid-40s. We will have scattered clouds. Rain chances remain low, though an isolated late-night sprinkle is possible.

Sunday

The next storm system arrives Sunday. It will be a mostly cloudy day. A few showers are possible during the day, but the bulk of the rain arrives Sunday evening. A period of some steadier rain becomes increasingly likely into the evening. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s to near 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for some showers lingers through the first part of the day Monday. Rain chances dwindle through the day. Tuesday is looking like a pretty nice day and a little warmer. Another cold front arrives late in the week, dropping highs back to the mid-50s late in the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.