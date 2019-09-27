Friday morning begins with sweater weather

It is shaping up to be our coolest morning since early June -- Friday morning is also the coolest temperature in the entire extended forecast. Check out the heat surge here:

TONIGHT

This will be the coolest night we’ve had since early June if we reach my forecast low. I’m expecting temperatures to drop to the lower 50s by 11PM, then fall to the mid-40s overnight. You have to go all the way back to June 4th to find a cooler night. The low that night was 41°. Although chilly, the weather will remain quiet through the night with clear and starry skies.

FRIDAY

After a chilly morning, the afternoon will turn warmer again. Skies will be mostly sunny through the morning and afternoon with increasing clouds into the evening. Highs will approach the upper 70s through the day.

Football Friday is looking great! Expect comfortable temperatures in the lower to mid-70s at kickoff. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s by the final plays. We will have increasing clouds throughout the rest of Friday night, with a chance for showers and storms by daybreak Saturday. It will be a warmer night with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

SATURDAY

Our best chance for rain and storms will be Saturday. We start the day with a chance for scattered rain and storms. Additional spotty storms are expected to develop through the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine. It will turn humid and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated feisty storm with some gusty wind is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at well above average temperatures into next week. We will be monitoring for record high readings as the month of October begins. The extended forecast also features another humidity spike.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.