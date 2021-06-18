Friday evening update on risk for strong storms

TONIGHT

The risk for a strong storm is still in place through midnight, but storm coverage is not looking as widespread thanks to the cluster of rain and clouds from this morning. Our lack of afternoon sunshine has limited the instability in the atmosphere across our area. That said, any storm that can develop would be able to thrive on the ample moisture that has arrived and can produce strong to severe wind gusts with the strong winds just above the surface. We still need to keep an eye on things this evening, but the window is closing and the risk doesn’t look nearly as high as it did earlier in the day and yesterday.

Isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible overnight with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Expect a humid night and holes in the cloud canopy later into the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Isolated strong to severe storms possible, especially late afternoon into the evening

Saturday starts off with scattered clouds and a very low chance at an isolated shower. Rain chances will come up later in the day. We remain humid with highs reaching the lower 80s. We are looking at another risk for scattered rain and storms to develop heading into the evening. Scattered storms are expected to begin developing after 5 p.m. and continue through around 11 p.m. A few of the late-day storms may be a little strong. Storms capable of producing strong wind gusts are the primary concern. Isolated storms capable of producing moderate hail are also possible. The tornado threat is much lower than it was Friday but still isn’t zero.

Saturday Night

The chance for stronger storms will fade in the evening. A few isolated showers or a storm lingering into the night are possible, but coverage will become much more isolated again. Expect scattered clouds and it will remain muggy. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

Father’s Day (Sunday)

Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday and temperatures will be warm. It remains humid for the day with highs in the mid-80s. It won’t be a washout, but we are going to have to keep an eye out for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Sunday night will be humid and warm with lows back into the middle to upper 60s. Expect scattered clouds through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next cold front arrives early next week, bringing another uptick in rain chances early in the week. Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the middle to near upper 80s. Skies start off partly sunny but clouds increase into the afternoon, with rain and storms developing into the evening. Rain and storms are likely into Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning as the cold front sweeps through the area. Tuesday starts off with clouds and showers, followed by skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. It will turn cooler again for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will drop to the lower 70s. Lows Tuesday night will return to the 40s and highs Wednesday will only be around 70. We will have another night in the 40s Wednesday into Thursday before temperatures start warming back up.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.