Warm air has returned just in time to start July. This will be a warm Fourth of July Weekend for both picnics and fireworks.

The weekend forecast will feature high temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

There will be one storm system to deal with as the weekend starts with showers and storms into Saturday morning. Some storms may be strong or severe.

The highest risk for showers and storms will be on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

What you can expect each day for your Fourth of July weekend day by day:



Friday

Look for the humidity to increase Friday with afternoon high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to around 90°. It will become humid. The rain threat returns with a small risk for an isolated shower through the morning and then an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening.

*Note – Any storm that develops can become strong or severe with gusty wind and heavy rain.

Friday Night

The risk for isolated showers and storms will stay in the forecast Friday evening. It will be warm and humid with temperatures falling out of the 80s and into the 70s through the evening. Keep an eye on the hourly forecast here. There is a better chance for widespread showers and storms overnight and into the early morning hours Saturday. Any storm can become strong or severe with gusty wind and heavy rain.

Saturday

The chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm will stick around early Saturday morning. The threat will decrease rapidly through the morning with some clouds through midday and more sunshine into the afternoon. The humidity will drop through the day. Highs will push into the low to mid-80s.

Saturday Night

Look for quiet weather Saturday evening for fireworks. A few clouds will stick around into the night with lower humidity. Temperatures will be mild falling out of the 80s into the 70s through the evening. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s by early Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday will be a nice day with skies becoming mostly sunny and warm temperatures into the afternoon. It will not feel too humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Sunday Night

Great weather is expected Sunday evening and night. Mostly clear skies and low humidity. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s through the 70s during the evening. They will dip as low as the upper 50s by Monday morning.

Monday (Fourth of July)

Monday will be a warm day with a few clouds and sunshine. It will warm into the middle to upper 80s through the afternoon. It looks dry for your Fourth of July.

Monday Night

A few clouds will try to drift back in by Monday evening and night. The forecast currently looks dry with temperatures falling out of the 80s into the 70s through the evening.