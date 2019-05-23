FORECAST UPDATE: Turning less humid, cooler tonight Video

**EVENING STORM THREAT**

A cold front moving through the Valley this evening will touch off a few showers and thunderstorms. The chance for storms will be decreasing after sunset with quiet weather overnight. Between now and 11PM, any storms that develop will have the potential to produce strong wind gusts or large hail. We are monitoring this from the weather center and will provide live streaming coverage should any storms reach severe limits.

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Beautiful Friday with comfortable temperatures

--We catch a break from any wet weather Friday with a nice amount of sunshine through the day. We will see sunshine and scattered clouds with much lower humidity. This provide a chance to get a coat of wax on the car or mow the lawn and not sweat as much. It will be a comfortable day with highs around 70°.

2. Warm and unsettled this weekend with another chance for stronger storms

--Humidity returns as temperatures warm back up this weekend. Highs Saturday jump toward the mid-80s. We will see some sunshine through part of the day with a chance for a sprinkle early in the day. The sun will continue to provide energy for storms to develop and scattered rain and storms are expected for Saturday afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop may be strong, capable of producing severe wind gusts or large hail.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue Sunday night. It stays warm and humid with lows in the 60s. Sunday will also feature rounds of showers and storms. It is looking like a more clouds than sunshine kinda day. Highs Sunday will be around 80°.

3. Memorial Day looking drier and comfortable

--A cold front will drift through the Valley Sunday night into Monday morning. This ushers in another round of drier, refreshing air. Memorial day is looking less humid and mainly dry. The front will still be close by, close enough that a very slight chance for an isolated shower remains, but the risk is looking very low. We will continue monitoring this trend as better model data becomes available.

Watch the video above for a detailed breakdown of the next seven days including timing of storms into Memorial Day weekend.