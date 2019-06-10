FORECAST UPDATE: Trending cooler through the workweek Video

1. High pressure means some more sunshine

--High pressure will build into the area through the night. This pulls drier air into the region and will clear out the clouds. Tuesday morning will start off a little cooler with lows in the upper 40s to around 50°. We are looking at a sunny start to the day and lots of sunshine through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a little below average, only reaching the lower 70s.

Wednesday also begins a little on the cool side with lows in the upper 40s. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds for the afternoon and evening. It turns slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

2. Next storm system arriving Wednesday night into Thursday

--We will see the next storm system approach the Valley Wednesday night. A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible by sunset Wednesday evening. Spotty showers or storms are also possible overnight into Thursday morning. We will have a low pressure system working through the area through the day Thursday, bringing mainly cloudy skies and showers through the day. An isolated storm is also possible Thursday. The rain and clouds keep temperatures from warming much with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

3. Dry end to the workweek, warming and turning unsettled for the weekend

--While a few showers or sprinkles may linger for the morning commute Friday, the majority of the day will be dry. Skies turn partly sunny and Friday remains cool. Highs will be around 70°.

Saturday will be warmer with highs rising to around 80°. Expect sunshine for the start of the day, followed by an increasing risk for rain and storms. We will have to watch for a few showers or thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening. The unsettled weather continues Sunday with scattered rain and storms expected through the area.